St. Helena’s to host presentation on stress, mental health May 22

St. Helena’s Parish Social Ministry will host a Zoom presentation, “How Are You Feeling? Self-Care in Our Stressful World” on Sunday, May 22, at 1 p.m.

Facilitated by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Delaware, the presentation will cover the definitions, differences, signs and symptoms of stress and burnout. There will be time throughout the presentation for questions. Sue Mulhern of the local chapter of NAMI will lead the session.

To join the Zoom meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82259552577?pwd=VW9tSTBIcFBBSEsyWUI5N2V2NVBWQTO9

For more information or questions leave a voice message for Carol Denis at (302) 540-0383.