St. John the Beloved School band takes it out to the ballgame

The St. John the Beloved band performed the National Anthem at Citizens Bank Park before the Philadelphia Phillies game May 10 against the Toronto Blue Jays, and also the next night at the Wilmington Blue Rocks game at Frawley Stadium. The students’ talents were on display in front of nearly 34,000 fans.

The Phillies defeated the Toronto Blue Jays, 2-1, in 10 innings after trailing heading into the bottom of the ninth. The Blue Rocks lost their game, also by a 2-1 score, to the Brooklyn Cyclones. The attendance for the Phillies game was 31,758, and it was 2,138 for the Blue Rocks.

The band program at SJB has 60 students enrolled.