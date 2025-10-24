St. Mary Magdalen Church and school in Wilmington raise money for awareness of breast cancer

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED — St. Mary Magdalen Church hosted a “Pink Mass” on Oct. 12 to pray for those who have been affected by breast cancer.

The community prayed for those who are in treatment or recovery and for those who have died from the disease. Bishop Malooly was the principal celebrant.

The parish sold pink t-shirts that showcased the St. Mary Magdalen School logo accompanied by an image of St. Agatha of Sicily, the patron saint of breast cancer patients, on the back.

Proceeds from the shirt sales were donated to the Breast Cancer Coalition of Delaware to support their work, education, financial assistance and survivor programs.

Between the t-shirt sales in the parish and school, along with donations from a pink school tag day, St. Mary Magdalen raised $3,711.50.