St. Thomas Parish Columbiettes hold Blessing Shower for Sisters of Christ the Light

The Columbiettes of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Wilmington hosted a “Blessing Shower” for the Sisters of Christ the Light at their June meeting at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church.

The shower gifts consisted of cash donations collected to assist the Sisters with their order’s ministry in India. Locally, the sisters teach at the day care centers for the Ministry of Caring and also assist with religious education on weekends.

Their Benediction Order in Southern India ministers to children who are deaf and speech impaired, and orphans; they also run regular schools. Through the generosity of the Columbiettes, four children will have their expenses paid for an entire year.

The Sisters of Christ the Light are a great blessing to our Diocese through their prayers and assistance. To support the Sisters and contribute to their worthy missions: The Sisters of Christ the Light, 401 N. Washington St. Wilmington DE 19801.