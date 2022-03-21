Students from Salesianum, Padua, Ursuline set fundraising record at 10th SALSthon

Students from Salesianum, Padua and Ursuline raised more than $283,064.48 for area nonprofits during the 10th annual SALSthon, a dance marathon held in the overnight hours of March 19-20 at Salesianum.

This was the 10th SALSthon, according to Kim Chiomento, director of communications at Salesianum. The event is student-led and managed by the student councils at the three schools. The total raised this year exceeded the highest previous amount by about $80,000.

The B+ Foundation was the original beneficiary. The foundation was established in 2007 in memory of Andrew McDonough, a Salesianum freshman who died from leukemia at 14 years old. The foundation’s name reflects not only his blood type, but how McDonough live his life and inspired others, according to the foundation’s website.

The SALSthon — which stands for Students About Life Saving — raised more than $1.1 million in its first nine years. In addition to B+, other organizations that have received funds include SL24: Sean’s House, Limen House, Child Inc., St. Patrick’s Center, the Delaware Center for Homeless Veterans and A.I. duPont Children’s Hospital.

For more information or to donate, go to www.salsthon.org.