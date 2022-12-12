Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, St. Francis Hospital parent, gains honor for philanthropic support

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, the parent for Saint Francis Hospital in Wilmington, has been named a 2022 “Community Hospital High Performer” by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP), an international professional organization dedicated to development professionals who encourage charity in healthcare organizations.

AHP’s High Performers recognition has been awarded since 2013 and is presented to organizations that reach the top 25 percent in net fundraising revenue out of all participating community hospitals in the 2022 “Report on Giving.”

AHP’s Report on Giving is a publication produced for more than 35 years that shares information from AHP’s membership on their revenue and expense activities for each fiscal year.

In the 2022 Report on Giving, which represents data from fiscal year 2021, AHP had 161 respondents from the U.S. The 2022 AHP High Performers raised more than $4.4 million.

“As a non-profit organization, Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic relies heavily on philanthropic support to continue providing our patients and community members with the most-advanced care possible,” Jim Green, vice president and chief development officer at Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, said in a statement. “This recognition from the AHP is certainly well earned.”