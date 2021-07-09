Trinity Health to require vaccinations by Sept. 21 for employees, contractors

Trinity Health, which includes St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington, is requiring all employees, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in its healthcare facilities to be vaccinated against COVID-19, effective immediately. The requirement will apply to Trinity’s more than 117,000 employees in 17 states, the company announced July 8.

Employees at Trinity Health and its health ministries must meet a series of rolling deadlines, with most locations mandating proof of vaccination by Sept. 21. Exemptions are available for health and religious reasons. Those who do not meet the criteria for exemption and fail to show proof of vaccination will be terminated, the company said.

“Safety is a core value at Trinity Health; part of our mission as caregivers is to protect the people we serve,” said James Woodward, president and CEO of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic. “Vaccination against COVID-19 is part of our multifaceted strategy to help stop the pandemic and protect our communities.”

The company said it has encouraged its employees to get vaccinated since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first vaccine in December 2020. It estimates that 75 percent of its employees have received at least one dose.