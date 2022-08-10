Home Our Diocese Washington pilgrimage for anniversary of the Mother of Africa Chapel Sept. 17...

Washington pilgrimage for anniversary of the Mother of Africa Chapel Sept. 17 with St. Joseph parish on French Street

By
The Dialog
-
8
The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington is seen in Washington April 9, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. (CNS photo/Tyler Orsburn)

Join the parish of St. Joseph on French Street on its bus-trip journey to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception on the 25th Anniversary of the Mother of Africa Chapel in Washington on Sept. 17.

Enjoy a guided tour with free time to pray and to be quiet.

The trip includes a 9:30 a.m. tour, boxed lunch, 1 p.m. program, 2 p.m. Mass and 4 p.m. reception.

Father Glenn Evers will travel with with the group, leading them in the rosary and concelebrate Mass.

Tickets are $80 for adults, $60 for youth. Reserve a seat by Sept. 1 by contacting Damita MacFarlane, 610-806-2359 or Loretta Young, 302-521-1759.

