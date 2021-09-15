Website offers information, transportation option for Diocese of Wilmington Marian pilgrimage

A website has been set up for people to purchase bus tickets to Washington, D.C., for the Diocese of Wilmington’s annual Marian Pilgrimage, which will be held at the Basilica of the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception on Sept. 25.

Bishop Koenig will accompany the pilgrims for the first time. He will lead benediction and reposition of the Blessed Sacrament at 2:30 p.m., and he will celebrate Mass in the Crypt Church at 3 p.m. Before the final blessing, he will bless artifacts brought by pilgrims, and he will re-consecrate the Diocese of Wilmington to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The website is at www.dioceseofwilmingtonmarianpilgrimage.com. It has a link to purchase tickets, and there is a list of options for activities before lunch, when tours will be available. The website lists a guided tour of the history museum, an ancient ruins tour, and an archeology hike. The sacrament of reconciliation will be available.

The ticket link redirects to a page for a bus leaving from Corpus Christi Church in Elsmere. It departs Delaware at 7:30 a.m. and returns at approximately 7 p.m. with a stop for dinner at the Maryland House rest area. Tickets are $35 and are transferable, and the price includes a tip for the driver. There are 55 seats available.

For more information, email secretary@stmatthewsde.com or call (302) 994-2922.

Other parishes are also coordinating transportation to the pilgrimage. Contact individual parishes for more information.

The Basilica of the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception requires masks to be worn inside the church at all times.