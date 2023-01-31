Bishop Koenig celebrates Mass with dozens of local religious for World Day of Prayer for Consecrated Life — Photo gallery

Religious women and men of the Diocese of Wilmington gathered for Mass and renewed their vows at Mass with Bishop Koenig to observe the World Day of Prayer for Consecrated Life at Holy Family Church in Newark on Jan. 28.

Dozens of local religious participated, according to Sr. Ann David Strohminger, delegate for religious for the Diocese of Wilmington.

In a letter preparing for the celebration Feb. 2 of the feast of the Presentation of the Lord and the World Day for Consecrated Life, Cardinal Joao Bráz de Aviz pointed to the Catholic church’s preparations for the Synod of Bishops on synodality, its focus on mission and the image of “enlarging the tent” used in the working document for the synod’s continental meetings. The cardinal is prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.

The cardinal also noted that Pope Francis, who usually celebrates Mass with consecrated people on the feast day, will be in Congo, where hundreds of religious minister to the people, bringing the sacraments, education, health care, charity and other services.