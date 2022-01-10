Youth Justice Reform Town Hall with Baltimore Archbishop William Lori, state legislators set for opening of session Jan. 12

The Maryland Catholic Conference is holding a virtual town hall on the issue of reform for the state’s youth justice system on Jan. 12, opening day for the Maryland General Assembly’s 2022 legislative session.

Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori, State Sen. Jill P. Carter (D-41), and Delegate Sandy Bartlett (D-32) will be joined by James Dold, CEO of Human Rights for Kids, and Krystal Williams, with the Maryland Office of the Public Defender to discuss needed changes. Maryland is behind other states in how youth are treated in the justice system.

Andre Hepkins of WBAL-TV will moderate the conversation, and Rev. Marlon Tilghman, pastor of Ames United Methodist Church will lead the opening prayer.

The town hall will be streamed on Facebook Live and YouTube. Links and details at www.mdcatholic.org/youthjusticereform.