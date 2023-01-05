Radio host, podcaster Lino Rulli to speak on Catholic media at John Cardinal Foley lecture Jan. 23 in suburban Phila.

“The past and present of Catholic media” will be the topic of the 10th annual John Cardinal Foley Lecture on the Church and Social Communications Jan. 23 at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in suburban Philadelphia.

Featured speaker is Lino Rulli, host of the afternoon drive radio show heard across North America on “The Catholic Channel” – live on SiriusXM satellite radio channel 129 and a top-100 Catholic podcaster.

He’s “an everyday Catholic guy with a fresh, fun, and often off-beat take on living out the faith in the world today,” according to the lecture hosts.

Rulli is also personal media advisor to Cardinal Timothy Dolan in New York. He began his career in television in 1988 and is the first person to win an Emmy award for Catholic broadcasting since Bishop Fulton Sheen.

He has a bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s in theology.

The lecture begins at 7 p.m. at Vianney Auditorium on the campus of the seminary in Wynewood, Pa. It is free and open to the public.