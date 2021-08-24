Memorial service for aborted children set for noon Sept. 18 at Holy Child parish in Wilmington

On Saturday, Sept. 18, pro-life Americans throughout the country will gather at the gravesites of aborted babies and other memorial sites dedicated in their memory for the ninth annual National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children.

Solemn vigils will be held at these sites to commemorate the more than 60 million children who have lost their lives to legal abortion since 1973, and to remind our society of the humanity of the unborn child. Community members are invited to join the memorial service.

Event: National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children

When: Saturday, Sept. 18, at noon

Where: Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Road, Wilmington.

“Together let us remember the victims of abortion and pray for a final end to this injustice in our land during the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children,” read a statement from the parish.