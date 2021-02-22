Our Lenten Journey, Feb. 22, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Monday, Feb. 22

Think about the people you encounter today — coworkers, teachers or family. Did anyone do something particularly well? Today’s Deed: Let them know you recognize their talents or efforts by paying them a compliment.

