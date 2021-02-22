High school basketball teams wrap up regular season, while wrestling, swimming tournaments on tap

The final week of the basketball regular season has arrived. In this most unusual of seasons, teams have played an uneven number of games, but after this Friday, when the state tournament seeds are released, they will all be on an even playing field again. The tournament has an open format this season, so all teams are eligible to participate.

The other two winter sports that held competitions this year, wrestling and swimming, also have reached their postseason events. The opening rounds of the wrestling tournament will be this Friday and Saturday at Cape Henlopen High School, with the finals at Cape on March 3. The team state champion will be determined through the individual results. The wrestling brackets are listed here.

Swimming will be held over all three days from Feb. 26-28. Diving will be contested at McKean High School on Feb. 26 beginning at 7 p.m. The girls final will be Feb. 27 at Sussex Academy beginning no earlier than 9:30 a.m. The boys, also at Sussex Academy, will swim on Feb. 28.

Girls

Basketball

Monday

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4:30 p.m.

Archmere (8-0) at Conrad (10-2), 7 p.m.

Ursuline (7-3) at St. Elizabeth (8-0), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Padua (2-10) at Sanford (11-1), 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Holly Grove at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Archmere, 6 p.m. The Auks get their final test before the postseason begins with the top-ranked team in the state visits Mogila Fieldhouse. Both the Vikings and Auks are playing other top-10 teams for the second time this week and should be ready for the state tournament.

Thursday

Red Lion (3-8) at Ursuline, 6:45 p.m.

Boys

Basketball

Monday

Saint Mark’s (6-4) at St. Elizabeth (5-3), 5 p.m.

Red Lion (3-9) at Archmere (9-2), 6:15 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Ss. Peter and Paul, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Concordia Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Sanford (10-1) at Salesianum (7-3), 7 p.m. The Warriors and Sals meet for the second time in 17 days. Salesianum will be trying to erase the memory of that defeat. Both of these teams are comfortable running up and down the floor, and it would not be surprising to see a dunk or three or more during the 32 minutes.

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s at MOT Charter (3-6), 5 p.m.

Thursday

Cristo Rey Jesuit at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5:30 p.m.

Howard (9-1) at St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Salesianum at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday

Concordia Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 11 a.m.