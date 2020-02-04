Diocese of Wilmington ‘Catechetical Day’ includes keynote Bob McCarty on March 21

The Office for Religious Education invites catechists to attend “Catechetical Day” on March 21 at St. Thomas More Academy with Bishop W. Francis Malooly.

Catechetical Day allows the opportunity to celebrate those who have been giving effective witness for years and are living the call within their religious education programs, families, and the larger community. Directors/Coordinators of Religious Education and Catechists will be honored for anniversary years of service. These years are: 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35+.

This year’s Catechetical Theme is “Stay With Us.” Bob McCarty is the keynote speaker for the event. He is a pastoral ministry consultant and trainer and has been in professional ministry since 1973, serving in parish, school, diocesan, and national settings. He is a volunteer in his parish youth ministry and catechetical programs at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Fulton, Md.

For more information or to register, call the diocesan Office for Religious Education at 302-573-3130 or contact your parish Religious Education Office. Deadline for registration is March 2.

For more information visit www.cdow.org/CatecheticalDay2020.