Guatemalan ‘alfombras’ a beautiful expression of faith and tradition

Every year on Good Friday at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, in Falls Church, Va., hundreds of people who gather for the Stations of the Cross have a chance to admire colorful sawdust carpets made primarily by Guatemalan parishioners. The making of colorful rugs or “alfombras” with Catholic themes is a tradition the volunteers practiced in their native Guatemala and now share in their Falls Church, Va., parish.

The rugs bear images of the face of Christ, the Holy Spirit, a chalice and host, and St. Anthony of Padua, the parish’s patron saint. The colorful 9-by-18 feet blanket welcomes visitors in the courtyard of the 50-year-old church, which takes pride in its culturally diverse community.

The parish group, Alfo-Conce, is formed by about 25 volunteers who have practiced this tradition for about 10 years.

“We’re people of faith and tradition, and this is how we show our faith,” said Kimberly Calderon, who volunteers along with her husband. “Our volunteers offer what they have. Artists, for example, show their faith by making the designs the best they can, women show their faith by bringing flowers, many take time off from work.” Throughout the year, Calderon coordinates fundraising to buy materials and keeps volunteers on schedule.

In their craft, the makers use very fine sawdust mixed with environmentally friendly materials, said Calderon. They make the intricate designs, full of vivid colors, by hand or with wooden stencils.

Traditionally, volunteers place the carpets along the path of a procession to express faith and reverence to God.

“One highlight of the Good Friday alfombras is the moment when the Via Crucis procession enters the church by crossing over the colorful designs. They are made with devotion for this purpose — they become an offering, a sacrifice to the Savior,” explained Father Matthew Zuberbueler, pastor at St. Anthony.

“Once they are walked on they are no longer as impressive, but this was their purpose and once it is accomplished they are swept away. The humble sawdust becomes beautiful as a gift for Jesus. The whole project mimics what Jesus did for us,” added Father Zuberbueler.

The making of carpets out of sawdust or flower petals is part of the Catholic culture and an ancient tradition in some regions in Guatemala and other Latin American countries like El Salvador, Mexico, Nicaragua, Honduras and Peru. Some parishes in the United States with large Hispanic populations have adopted this tradition during celebrations of Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Pentecost.

The participants are used to this form of ephemeral art that requires long hours and much effort. They also enjoy the fellowship aspect, since it brings communities together.

“People tell us they’re beautiful, do not remove it! But this is a momentary art; it only lasts for a few hours,” said Calderon.

At St. Anthony’s, when volunteers saw children’s curiosity, they decided to open a section to allow children and others to participate. That is how Constance Freeman discovered it and has adopted it as her tradition for the last few years.

“Every year I try to donate. Not only are they giving their talent, they’re giving their day of work, and they’re sacrificing, I wanted to make sure they had something to eat and drink,” she said.

Freeman, who is not an immigrant, discovered the sawdust carpet tradition for the first time in one of her trips to Antigua, Guatemala, and when she heard that the parish group was inviting the public to stop by, she showed up with water and donuts for the volunteers.

“When I saw that they opened it up to let people put their hand in it, they made me feel that I was part of it,” Freeman added. She is already looking forward to this year’s tradition.

Making the alfombras takes effort, time, dedication and manual labor; they are an expression of faith and an example of simple gifts given to honor God.

“The fact that they are made and offered and swept away all in the same day kind of flies in the face of our desire to hold on to things even while it reminds us that gifts given to God are welcomed and remembered by him,” Father Zuberbueler said.

By Norma Montenegro Flynn, Catholic News Service

Montenegro Flynn is a Catholic freelance writer.

•••

Cada año, durante el Viernes Santo en la Iglesia Católica San Antonio de Padua, cientos de personas que se reúnen para las Estaciones de la Cruz tienen la oportunidad de admirar coloridas alfombras de aserrín hechas principalmente por feligreses guatemaltecos. La fabricación de alfombras de colores con temas católicos es una tradición que los voluntarios practicaban en su Guatemala natal, y ahora comparten en su parroquia en Falls Church, Virginia.

Las alfombras llevan imágenes del rostro de Cristo, el Espíritu Santo, un cáliz y pan, y San Antonio de Padua, el santo patrón de la parroquia. La colorida manta de 9 por 18 pies da la bienvenida a los visitantes en el patio de la iglesia de 50 años, que se enorgullece de la diversidad cultural de su comunidad.

El grupo parroquial, Alfo-Conce, está formado por unos 25 voluntarios que han practicado esta tradición durante unos 10 años.

“Somos personas de fe y tradición, y así es como demostramos nuestra fe. Nuestros voluntarios ofrecen lo que tienen. Los artistas, por ejemplo, muestran su fe haciendo que los diseños sean lo mejor que puedan, las mujeres muestran su fe llevando flores, muchos toman tiempo libre del trabajo”, dijo Kimberly Calderón, quien es voluntaria junto con su esposo.

A lo largo del año, ella coordina la recaudación de fondos para comprar materiales, coordina los horarios y a los voluntarios.

En su oficio, los alfombristas utilizan aserrín muy fino mezclado con materiales que no dañan el medio ambiente, dijo Calderón. Ellos hacen los detallados diseños, llenos de vivos colores, a mano o con plantillas de madera.

Tradicionalmente los voluntarios colocan las alfombras a lo largo del camino de una procesión para expresar fe y reverencia a Dios.

“Un punto culminante de las alfombras del Viernes Santo es el momento en que la procesión del Vía Crucis entra en la iglesia pasando sobre los coloridos diseños. Se hacen con devoción para este propósito: Se convierten en una ofrenda, un sacrificio al Salvador”, explicó el padre Matthew Zuberbueler, párroco de San Antonio.

“Una vez que se camina sobre ellas, ya no son tan impresionantes, pero este fue su propósito y una vez que se logra, son barridas. El humilde aserrín se vuelve hermoso como un regalo para Jesús. Todo el proyecto imita lo que Jesús hizo por nosotros”, añadió el sacerdote.

La fabricación de alfombras de aserrín o pétalos de flores es parte de la cultura católica y una antigua tradición en algunas regiones de Guatemala y otros países latinoamericanos como El Salvador, México, Nicaragua, Honduras y Perú. Algunas parroquias de los Estados Unidos con grandes poblaciones hispanas han adoptado esta tradición durante las celebraciones del Domingo de Ramos, Viernes Santo y Pentecostés.

Los participantes están acostumbrados a esta forma de arte efímero que requiere largas horas y mucho esfuerzo, y que reúne a las comunidades.

“La gente nos dice que ‘son hermosos, no los quiten’. Pero este es un arte momentáneo; sólo dura unas horas”, dijo Calderón.

Cuando los voluntarios vieron la curiosidad de los niños, decidieron abrir una sección para permitir que ellos y otras personas participaran. Así es como Constance Freeman lo descubrió y lo ha adoptado como su tradición durante los últimos años.

“Todos los años trato de donar. No sólo están dando su talento, están dando su día de trabajo, y se están sacrificando, quería asegurarme de que tuvieran algo para comer y beber”, dijo.

Freeman, que no es inmigrante, descubrió la tradición de alfombras de aserrín por primera vez en uno de sus viajes a Antigua, Guatemala, y cuando se enteró de que el grupo parroquial estaba invitando al público a pasar, apareció con agua y donuts para los voluntarios.

“Cuando vi que permitieron que la gente también participara, me hicieron sentir que yo era parte del grupo”, agregó Freeman. Ella ya está esperando la tradición de este año.

Hacer las alfombras requiere esfuerzo, tiempo, dedicación y trabajo manual; son una expresión de fe y un ejemplo de dones sencillos ofrecidos para honrar a Dios.

“El hecho de que las alfombras sean hechas, ofrecidas, y barridas, todo en el mismo día parece contradecir nuestro deseo de aferrarnos a las cosas, aun cuando nos recuerda que los dones dados a Dios son acogidos y recordados por él”, dijo el padre Zuberbueler.

Norma Montenegro Flynn es una periodista católica independiente.