Legion of Mary at Our Lady of Lourdes parish celebrates 40th anniversary in Seaford

Members of the Legion of Mary gather at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Seaford. They are, from left, Elvira Pamintuan, Susan Franckowiak, Elizabeth Pozsgay, president, Romaine Rupp, Fran Hale, Edith Villasenor, Sharon Hamblin

SEAFORD — Members of the Our Lady of Lourdes Legion of Mary praesidium celebrated the group’s 40th anniversary last month. They joined in devotional praying of the rosary and celebrating Mass as part of the occasion.

The Legion of Mary recognized Our Lady of Lourdes praesidium as the first in the Wilmington Curia, Diocese of Wilmington, and for continuous apostolic and liturgical activities since February 1979.

Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Seaford.

Father Steven Giuliano, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes and Mass celebrant, offered congratulations and appreciation to the Legion of Mary, and specifically the praesidium in his parish, for dedication to our Blessed Virgin Mary and her message of peace, love and more importantly of bringing us closer to Jesus through Mary.

At a reception and celebration in the adjacent parish hall, Betty Pozsgay, current president, gave a brief history of the praesidium. She also pointed out two ladies who contributed to the success of the praesidium. Edith Villasenor, first president and still active member, and Romaine Rupp. At 99 years old last June, Rupp has been an active legionary since her younger years in Philadelphia, and now Our Lady of Lourdes is very thankful for having her.

Sally Rogers, president of the Wilmington Curia, sent prayers, congratulations and best wishes for the future.

