Thomas J. Kane, Sr., longtime Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Cemeteries superintendent, dies at 75

Thomas J. “Tom” Kane, Sr., age 75, of West Grove, PA, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2026.

Born in Wilmington, on July 27, 1950, he was the second youngest of 11 children born to the late James F. and Agnes M. (Lenhoff) Kane, Sr. Tom was a graduate of Salesianum School in 1968. He made his career as the superintendent of the Catholic Cemeteries for 50 years until his retirement. In April of 2023, Tom continued to serve families at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes as a funeral assistant. He also shared his expertise with his community as a member of several cemetery committees, including St. Joseph-Middletown.

Tom was a dedicated Philadelphia sports fan. He was thrilled to have attended an Eagles game with his family last year, a longtime goal for him. Tom was proud of his Irish heritage and had a deep appreciation for his culture. Most of all, he always looked forward to spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda (nee Hall); sons, Tom (Susan) and Rich; grandchildren, Ashley, William, Alexander, and Morgan; sisters-in-law, Pam (Grover), Mary Ann, Paula, Patricia, Mary and Joanne; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brothers, Little Jimmy, Bill, Bob, Jack, James, Jr., Joe and Paul; and his sisters, Dolores “Sissy” Bader, Kathleen Krupa and Agnes “Aggie” Workman.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 am until 11 am on Friday, June 12, 2026, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12 pm, following the visitation, at St. Joseph Parish, 319 East Main Street, Middletown, DE. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.