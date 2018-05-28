Each year, many Catholic universities, colleges, high school, parishes and dioceses embark on mission trips, or service trips.
Fear, financial concerns, life responsibilities — these and more can make the thought of serving on mission too far-fetched or frightening. But when God calls, there’s a way.
Catholics who participate in these trips live out the mission given them in baptism.
Home Catechetical Corner Living Our Faith: Mission Trips
Living Our Faith: Mission Trips
Each year, many Catholic universities, colleges, high school, parishes and dioceses embark on mission trips, or service trips.