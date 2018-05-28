Home Catechetical Corner Living Our Faith: Mission Trips

Living Our Faith: Mission Trips

Students from Arkansas colleges participating in a mission trip organized by the Diocese of Little Rock, Ark., help out May 16, 2017, at a community in Austin, Texas, that offers permanent residence to homeless people. Pope Francis emphasizes that every Christian is called to be a missionary by virtue of his or her baptism. (CNS photo/Arkansas Catholic courtesy of Catholic Campus Ministry of the Diocese of Little Rock)

Each year, many Catholic universities, colleges, high school, parishes and dioceses embark on mission trips, or service trips.
Fear, financial concerns, life responsibilities — these and more can make the thought of serving on mission too far-fetched or frightening. But when God calls, there’s a way.
Catholics who participate in these trips live out the mission given them in baptism.

