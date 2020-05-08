Mother’s Day video presentation includes images of Our Lady from across the Diocese of Wilmington

As Mother’s Day is upon us, thoughts often turn to Mary, the mother of Christ.

Some of us still have and love our own mothers, others cherish the memories of the woman who made us what we are, and others still give thanks for wives, sisters and daughters who have embraced the valued role of motherhood.

The Office of Communications in the Diocese of Wilmington made an effort to offer recognition to places around the diocese that pay homage to Mary.

Priests, parish staff and volunteers answered the call to send photos of Our Lady. The finished video included here has a contribution from Michael Davidson , Cathedral of Saint Peter Music Director, who supplied the music.

Anyone who has a devotion to Our Lady will enjoy the video, which features the beauty and diversity of statues and other images from the churches of Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Delaware.

Happy Mother’s Day.