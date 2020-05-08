Mary Elizabeth Muir named new principal of Holy Angels School in Diocese of Wilmington

A familiar face in the Diocese of Wilmington will be at the helm of Holy Angels School in Newark as of July 1.

Mary Elizabeth Muir has been appointed principal after a search process that included 11 applicants, Father Stanislao Esposito, pastor of St. John-Holy Angels parish said in a statement announcing the appointment. She replaces Barbara Snively, who announced her retirement in February after 20 years at the school, 10 as principal.

Muir comes from All Saints Catholic School in Elsmere, which last month announced it would not reopen after this school year. She has been principal at All Saints.

“The search committee expressed great confidence in her leadership skills, experience, and passion for Catholic school education in recommending her,” Father Esposito said in announcing her appointment. Holy Angels has 388 students from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade.

He said Muir has both the education and experience necessary to lead Holy Angels School. She has a bachelor of science degree from Western Maryland College, a master of art of teaching degree from Marywood College, and a doctorate in educational leadership from Immaculata University. She holds an Initial License with the state of Delaware with certifications as school principal and assistant principal, elementary teacher, and school reading specialist. She’s also earned professional certificates from Pennsylvania in administration, instructional II teaching, and reading specialist, as well as an American Montessori Society teaching certificate. In addition, Muir completed the Principal Academy in the Diocese of Harrisburg in conjunction with the diocese and Immaculata University. Currently, she is in the Emmaus Program, a 20-month program for Catholic school leaders, at Boston College.

Muir has had both teaching and administrative experience in several dioceses in Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Father Stanislao said. She is an active member with the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools, having served as a visiting team member and a dissertation committee member at Immaculata University. She is completing a two-year term as president of the Catholic Principals Organization in the Diocese of Wilmington.

“Together we look forward to continuing the parish vision, ‘That all may be one,’” Father Esposito said.

