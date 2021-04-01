Our Lenten Journey, April 1, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Thursday, April 1

Today we celebrate not only the founding of the sacrament of Holy Eucharist, but the priesthood as well. And we know that the Church is in constant need for new vocations to the priesthood. If you know someone who may be considering a vocation, let him know he can find out more information here: https://www.cdow.org/catholic-diocese-of-wilmington-offices-and-ministries/vocations/

Today’s Deed: Take 15 minutes to say a rosary for vocations to the priesthood. If you’re feeling very ambitious, send a nice note or email to your parish priests, thanking them for their service to the Church.

Readings for April 1 – Click here.