Our Lenten Journey, April 13, 2019

“Here the whole world (stars, water, air,

And field, and forest, as they were

Reflected in a single mind)

Like cast off clothes was left behind

In ashes, yet with hopes that she,

Re-born from holy poverty,

In lenten lands, hereafter may

Resume them on her Easter Day.”

(Epitaph for Joy Davidman)”

― C.S. Lewis

“Faith in the resurrection of Jesus says that there is a future for every human being; the cry for unending life which is a part of the person is indeed answered. God exists: that is the real message of Easter. Anyone who even begins to grasp what this means also knows what it means to be redeemed.”

— Pope Benedict XVI

“You will never be happy if your happiness depends on getting solely what you want. Change the focus. Get a new center. Will what God wills, and your joy no man shall take from you.”

— Venerable Fulton Sheen

• • •

Diocesan Lenten Series featuring Father Rich Jasper

The Diocese of Wilmington is presenting a multimedia Lenten series titled, “Holy Boldness: A Journey through Lent with Four American Saints,” that will be distributed via digital video, radio broadcasts, and podcasts. Written and hosted by Fr. Rich Jasper, Associate Pastor of Saint Ann Church in Wilmington, the four-part series uses the lives and examples of four holy Americans to help individuals and families get the most out of the Season of Lent and prepare spiritually for the celebration of Christ’s resurrection at Easter.

