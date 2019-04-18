Our Lenten Journey, April 18, 2019

Quotes of the Day:

“How many of you say: I should like to see His face, His garments, His shoes. You do see Him, you touch Him, you eat Him. He gives Himself to you, not only that you may see Him, but also to be your food and nourishment.” — St. John Chrysostom

“If angels could be jealous of men, they would be so for one reason: Holy Communion.” — St. Maximilian Kolbe

“Do you realize that Jesus is there in the tabernacle expressly for you — for you alone? He burns with the desire to come into your heart…don’t listen to the demon, laugh at him, and go without fear to receive the Jesus of peace and love….”

“Receive Communion often, very often .. .there you have the sole remedy, if you want to be cured. Jesus has not put this attraction in your heart for nothing….”

“The guest of our soul knows our misery; He comes to find an empty tent within us — that is all He asks.”

— St. Therese of Lisieux

• • •

Diocesan Lenten Series featuring Father Rich Jasper

The Diocese of Wilmington is presenting a multimedia Lenten series titled, “Holy Boldness: A Journey through Lent with Four American Saints,” that will be distributed via digital video, radio broadcasts, and podcasts. Written and hosted by Fr. Rich Jasper, Associate Pastor of Saint Ann Church in Wilmington, the four-part series uses the lives and examples of four holy Americans to help individuals and families get the most out of the Season of Lent and prepare spiritually for the celebration of Christ’s resurrection at Easter.

Watch all four videos here:

https://www.cdow.org/lent/

The videos, podcasts, and additional Lenten resources are also available at cdow.org/lent.https://www.youtube.com/user/DioceseofWilm

Resources from the USCCB:

Today’s Readings: http://www.usccb.org/bible/readings/041819.cfm

USCCB Prayer and Worship Calendar for Lent

http://www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/liturgical-year/lent/index.cfm