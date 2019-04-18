Archmere clinches girls lacrosse tournament berth with win at Newark Charter

NEWARK – Archmere trailed at Newark Charter by a goal with 10 minutes to go in their girls lacrosse showdown on April 17, but plenty of time remained for the visitors. Caroline Donovan scored with 9:30 remaining, the first of eight straight Auks goals in a 15-8 victory.

With the win, the Auks clinched the Diamond State Athletic Conference championship and the state tournament bid that comes with it. It was Archmere’s final DSAC game of the season, and they finished 5-0. Newark Charter came into the game 3-0 in conference.

Donovan’s tally came after a missed eight-meter opportunity and a shot off the post. After that one, the goals came in quick succession for the Auks. Kate Olsen scored on a turnaround shot at the 9:03 mark. Archmere and the Patriots traded possessions for several minutes until 5:48 remained, when Donovan took a pass from Alex Harrington and shot to the far side to make it 10-8.

The Auks needed just 13 seconds to strike again. This time, it was Olsen again from point-blank range. Archmere kept winning faceoffs and rarely relinquished possession. A minute after Olsen scored, Donovan assisted on Harrington’s goal. Bridget McGonigle beat Patriots goalkeeper Rory Essick one-on-one at the 4:05 mark, and it was 13-8.

The final two goals came from familiar sources. Olsen struck once more with 1:46 to go, and Donovan cashed in a final time with 33 seconds left while being knocked to the grass.

That stretch of lacrosse contrasted with the first 40 minutes. Newark Charter held the Auks to just three first-half goals and took a 6-3 advantage into the break. They kept the lead for the first 15 minutes of the second until Archmere’s veteran lineup finally turned the tide.

Donovan finished with six goals to lead the Auks, while Olsen added four and McGonigle three. Lindsey Nolan also scored. Maura Smeader had nine saves. Archmere (8-1) is off until April 27, when the team travels to Dover for an 11 a.m. start.

For the Patriots, Madison and Samantha Karr each scored three times, and Brenna Ziegler had the other two. Essick had eight saves. Newark Charter (9-1) will try to return to the win column on May 1 against Ursuline at 3:45 p.m.