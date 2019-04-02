Our Lenten Journey, April 2, 2019

Quotes of the Day:

“During the coma I saw Padre Pio in a dream on my right and three angels on the left. One with golden wings and a white tunic and the two others with white wings and a red tunic. Padre Pio, on my right, told me not to worry because I would soon be cured. In fact, my cure was like the resurrection of Lazarus.”

— Matteo Pio Colella, whose healing paved the way for the canonization of St. Pio of Pietrelcina

“Hold your eyes on God and leave the doing to Him. That is all the doing you have to worry about.” — St. Jeanne de Chantal

“Every time you smile at someone, it is an action of love, a gift to that person, a beautiful thing.” — St. Teresa of Calcutta

•••

Diocesan Lenten Series featuring Father Rich Jasper

The Diocese of Wilmington is presenting a multimedia Lenten series titled, “Holy Boldness: A Journey through Lent with Four American Saints,” that will be distributed via digital video, radio broadcasts, and podcasts. Written and hosted by Fr. Rich Jasper, Associate Pastor of Saint Ann Church in Wilmington, the four-part series uses the lives and examples of four holy Americans to help individuals and families get the most out of the Season of Lent and prepare spiritually for the celebration of Christ’s resurrection at Easter.

Watch part four here:

Each 15 minute presentations will debut on Saturday afternoons at 5 p.m. during the first four weeks of Lent on the diocesan YouTube channel, YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

The next morning, the presentation will be included on Catholic Forum on WDEL and available via podcast at cdow.org/CatholicForum or by searching Catholic Forum on Apple, Spotify or iHeartRadio podcasts.

The videos, podcasts, and additional Lenten resources are also available at cdow.org/lent.https://www.youtube.com/user/DioceseofWilm

Resources from the USCCB:

Today’s Readings: http://www.usccb.org/bible/readings/031919.cfm

USCCB Prayer and Worship Calendar for Lent

http://www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/liturgical-year/lent/index.cfm