Our Lenten Journey, Feb. 19, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Friday, Feb. 19

In most families, Friday is “pizza night” when we order takeout rather than cook. Today’s Deed: Consider doubling the tip you usually give to the delivery person or restaurant staff. You never know how much a person in food service might need a little boost.

Readings for February 19 – Click here.