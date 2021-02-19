St. John the Beloved Parish adds Lenten fish fry on limited basis

WILMINGTON — That Lenten staple of Catholic parishes everywhere, the fish fry, is returning to St. John the Beloved Parish on a limited basis this year. The Knights of Columbus council at the Wilmington church will offer fish sandwiches to go on March 5, 19 and 26.

The takeout meals will cost $8 and include a baked flounder filet on a roll with tarter sauce and pickles, a bag of chips, cookie and a drink. The council is also offering, by popular demand, vegetable lentil soup for $5 a pint.

Meals must be prepaid and will be delivered to vehicles outside the parish hall from 5-6:30 p.m. St. John the Beloved is located at 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington. The deadlines for ordering are March 2, 16 and 23, the Tuesday before each of the events. Order online at https://tinyurl.com/SJB2021FishFry. For more information, email sjbfishfry@gmail.com or call (302) 998-7271.

Several parishes have scrapped plans for fish frys this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. See this article to find out who is offering deep-fried goodness, either in person or by takeout only.