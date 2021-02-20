Our Lenten Journey, Feb. 20, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Saturday, Feb. 20

When’s the last time your prayed for someone else? Today’s Deed: Take 15 minutes to say a rosary for the sick, especially those affected by COVID-19.

Readings for February 20 – Click here.