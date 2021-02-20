Salesianum basketball jumps to early lead in convincing win over Saint Mark’s

WILMINGTON — Salesianum took a nine-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back in a 60-22 win over Saint Mark’s on Feb. 20 at Father John Birkenheuer Gymnasium. In all, 12 players scored for the Sals, who bounced back after losing a nailbiter in their previous game against Tower Hill.

On senior night, Rasheen Caulk got the Sals started on the right foot. He scored all five of his points in the first to help the Sals establish control. An aggressive pressure defense contributed to a number of Spartans turnovers, which helped keep Saint Mark’s to just two first-quarter points.

Brett O’Hara scored nine points in the second as Sallies put the game out of reach. He hit the first of his trio of three-point shots, and William Keegan added another. O’Hara added two more triples in the third, and the Sals received some nice contributions inside from Jackson Conkey, Ethan Hinds and Isaiah Hynson.

O’Hara was the only player to reach double figures with 15. The Sals (6-3) are right back in action Saturday night at home against Caravel. The action begins at 7.

For the Spartans, Jabri White had seven points, while Luke DeKay had six, all in the third quarter. Saint Mark’s fell to 5-4. The Spartans are also in action Saturday, traveling to Newark Charter for a noon start.

All photos by Mike Lang.