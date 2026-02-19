Our Lenten Journey, Feb. 20, 2026

“Act as if everything depended on you; trust as if everything depended on God.”

— St. Ignatius of Loyola

St. Ignatius, founder of the Jesuits, gives us two challenges: to take total responsibility for what we do, and at the same time, put total faith in God for a good outcome. This Lent, let us strive toward achieving the balance of this challenge.

•••

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Additionally, everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation during this holy season. Watch thedialog.org for more information about this year’s Reconciliation Monday in the Diocese of Wilmington.

And be sure to follow us on socials for daily updates:

• facebook.com/TheDialogWilmington or

• instagram.com/thedialogwilm/

Here are some additional resources to help you with your spiritual practices:

• Today’s readings: bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/022026.cfm

• How to pray the Rosary: www.usccb.org/how-to-pray-the-rosary

• Mysteries of the Rosary: https://www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-sorrowful-mysteries