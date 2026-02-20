Our Lenten Journey, Feb. 21, 2026

Those of us blessed to always afford food sometimes forget that many in our society struggle with food insecurity. There are times when a paycheck doesn’t stretch far enough and help is needed. And although we may make donations to food pantries around Thanksgiving, the truth is that there is a need all year. Today’s reading from Isaiah reminds us that feeding the hungry helps our light shine in the darkness.

If you are grocery shopping this weekend, think about adding items to support a local parish food pantry, or Catholic Charities Food Assistance. After all, its the first Corporal Work of Mercy. Find out more here: www.ccwilm.org/basic-needs/food-assistance/

