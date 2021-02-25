Our Lenten Journey, Feb. 25, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Thursday, Feb. 25

Many homeless advocates say that socks are a big need in the homeless community. During Catholic Schools Week, Holy Cross School in Dover collected 660 pairs of socks for Code Purple Delaware in Kent County. (Read about it here.) Today, consider buying socks for the homeless and donating them to a local charity such as Ministry of Caring or Joseph House.

Readings for February 25 – Click here.