St. Elizabeth girls open up big lead, closes regular season with win at Archmere

CLAYMONT — St. Elizabeth burst out of the gate on Feb. 24 at Archmere, outscoring the Auks, 18-2, on the way to a 65-38 win in girls basketball at Moglia Fieldhouse. It was the regular-season finale for both teams.

The Vikings opened the scoring on their first possession as Naia Pulliam found some room under the basket for a layup. St. Elizabeth went inside over and over, with Pulliam hitting the only three-pointer of the first. Olivia Lynch and Pulliam each converted an old-fashioned three-point play on consecutive possessions immediately after the triple, giving St. Elizabeth nine quick points.

Archmere, meanwhile, had opportunities during the quarter, but the Auks’ shots just would not fall. They grabbed multiple rebounds on both the offensive and defensive glass, but only Lauren Kim was able to knock down a shot.

Lynch and Rory Ciszkowski led the scoring in the second for the Vikings as they continued to drive into the paint. Ciszkowski had 11 points in the quarter, and Lynch added nine. The Auks were able to get a pair of three-pointers on senior night from seniors Ellie Angiullo

The Auks took advantage of their opportunities in the second half, as their shots fell with regularity. Five players combined for seven made field goals in the third as they hit both mid-range and shot jumpers. In the fourth, Kim and Abby Jones hit from three, and Kim added three more buckets.

St. Elizabeth, however, was safe, and three-pointers fro Pulliam and Adriana Gonzalez helped them maintain their lead. Lynch got busy again in the scoring column again in the final quarter, putting up eight more.

Lynch led the Vikings with 21 points, while Pulliam (19) and Ciszkowski (15) also reached double figures. St. Elizabeth finished the regular season 10-0.

For the Auks, Kim had 13 points and Angiullo nine. Archmere is now 8-2.

Both teams will find out their tournament seeding on Friday, when the brackets will be revealed. The tournament dates have not been announced.

All photos by Mike Lang.