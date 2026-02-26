Our Lenten Journey, Feb. 26, 2026

“There is so little distance between heaven and earth that God always hears us. Nothing but a thin veil separates us from God.” — St. André Bessette of Montreal

Do you ever feel like God is too far away? Maybe you can take inspiration from Holy Cross Brother St. André Bessette. This Canadian saint and healer is a wonderful example of someone who suffered a lifetime of poor health that could have caused him despair. Instead brought God closer to the people to whom he ministered.

Learn more about this humble, inspirational saint here: https://holycrosscongregation.org/holy-ones/st-andre-bessette/

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Additionally, everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation during this holy season. Watch thedialog.org for more information about this year’s Reconciliation Monday in the Diocese of Wilmington.

