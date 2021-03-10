Our Lenten Journey, March 10, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Wednesday, March 10

Do you know of someone who is serving our country in the military? If not, many parishes in our diocese list their parishioners who are serving in the military overseas in the bulletin. Today’s deed: Take time to write a quick thank you or “thinking of you” note to someone in the military, thanking them for their service for our country. If you can’t connect with someone directly, keep all of our troops in prayer today. Here’s one for consideration:

https://www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/prayers-and-devotions/prayers/prayer-for-troops

Readings for March 10 – Click here.