‘One of Us’ Podcast: Bill Pare’s sustains his faith through volunteer leadership with St. Patrick in Pilottown

“One of Us” is brief snapshot of people who support the church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We will regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish communities.
NAME: Bill Pare
HOMETOWN: Colora, Md.
PARISH : St. Patrick
What does your faith mean to you?
“It gives my life some substance and meaningfulness. I can get involved in any activity, and I can always feel that I can talk to my God while I am doing things. Like I said, it gives a lot of substance to my life.”
Follow the “One of Us” podcast with the complete interview at catholicforumradio.libsyn.com
Check out the full podcast below.
Nov. 8, 2019 One of Us Frank Varone
Nov. 22, 2019 One of Us Joan Ballintyn
Dec. 6, 2019 One of Us John Mazalewski
Dec. 20, 2019 One of Us Mia Cimino
Jan. 3 , 2020 One of Us Della Williams
Jan. 17, 2020 One of Us Emma Jo Szczerba
Jan. 31, 2020 One of Us Susan Frerks
Feb. 14, 2020 One of Us Linda Darling
Feb. 28, 2020 One of Us Rich Kolodgie
March 13, 2020 One of Us Sofia Alvarez
March 27, 2020 One of Us Geri Garvey
April 10, 2020 One of Us Tammy Korosec
April 24, 2020 One of Us Connor Rowland
May 8, 2020 One of Us Alex Handy
May 22, 2020 One of Us Josie Trevino
June 5, 2020 One of Us Fred McNeil
June 22, 2020 One of Us Ed Lipka
July 3, 2020 One of Us Bess McAneny
July 17, 2020 One of Us Jean Dunn
July 31, 2020 One of Us Tina Gillen
August 14, 2020 One of Us Bob Gay
August 28, 2020 One of Us Nate Riddle
September 11, 2020 One of Us Celinda Carr
September 25, 2020 One of Us Joe Furness
October 9, 2020 One of Us Patrick Tiernan
October 23, 2020 One of Us Chris Webb
November 6, 2020 One of Us Lori Parks
November 20, 2020 One of Us Peg Janes
December 4, 2020 One of Us Joanne Busalacchi
December 18, 2020 One of Us Annette Fad
January 1, 2021 One of Us Beth Ferris
January 15, 2021 One of Us Joan Ansalvish
January 29, 2021 One of Us MaryAnn Rutzler