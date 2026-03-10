Our Lenten Journey, March 10, 2026

These days, the world can look harsh: wars, political divisions, poverty, racism. But if we take the simple advice of Carmelite doctor of the Church St. John of the Cross, maybe we can turn things around. “Where there is no love, pour love in, and you will draw out love.” — St. John of the Cross

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Additionally, everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation on Reconciliation Monday, March 30. Read more about this special day here:

