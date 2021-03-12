Our Lenten Journey, March 12, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Friday, March 12

In the pro-life spirit, consider ways you can support mothers who may be struggling today. Contact a local pregnancy center or women’s shelter and ask what they need — donations of formula or diapers? Maternity clothes? Do what you can to support women and their unborn/infant children.

In New Castle County, there is Catholic Charities Bayard House: https://www.ccwilm.org/bayard-house/

On the Eastern Shore, Eastern Shore Pregnancy Center. https://www.easternshorepregnancycenter.org/

