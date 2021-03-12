St. Joseph on French Street hosts nearly 100 seniors in Wilmington happy not to travel far for COVID-19 vaccination: Photo gallery

Parishioner Vernon Taylor was part of the group March 12 at St. Joseph’s parish on French Street in Wilmington where parishioners and community members got their first vaccination for COVID-19.
A steady stream of parishioners and community members stepped up March 12 to get their first COVID-19 vaccinations at the
St. Joseph’s parish social hall in Wilmington.
Father John McVoy, administrator of St. Joseph’s on French Street, arranged with the state of Delaware to administer first doses at the church for those age 65 and older.
Nearly 100 people got the shot from the state Division of Public Health with the help of the National Guard and volunteers from the
Tau Eta chapter of the Chi Eta Phi nursing sorority.
And they were happy to do it.
“People are more happy because we’ve come out to them as opposed to them trying to find an appointment online,” said Gaye Council, a parishioner and site coordinator for DPH. “Elderly people need more support.”
Council said the group received the Pfizer vaccine.
Deacon Robert Cousar, who received the vaccine along with wife, Marie, said he and the entire group are scheduled to return for their second shot April 9.
