Our Lenten Journey, March 13, 2021

Saturday, March 13

A simple deed for today: Extend kindness to a stranger. Even in COVID times, you can hold a door for someone, or let someone have a closer parking spot at a shopping center. It’s hard to see a smile behind a mask, but chances are you will be making those hidden smiles happen.

