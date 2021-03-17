Our Lenten Journey, March 17, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Wednesday, March 17

Trying to maintain an attitude of gratitude? Today is the perfect day to reach out to a former teacher or co-worker who supported you along your way in life and say thanks. Call them or email them — let them know you how much their generosity of spirit meant to you, citing examples of times they helped you with studies or supported you in your career.

Readings for March 17 – Click here.