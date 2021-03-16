Our Lenten Journey, March 16, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Tuesday, March 16

So many parishes, schools and organizations rely on the power of volunteers to keep them going, especially in difficult times. Even though you may not be able to volunteer in person right now, there may still be opportunities to do something to support your parish or school. Today’s Deed: Reach out to an organization that you care about to see if you could help with tasks such as making phone calls or stuffing envelopes.

Readings for March 16 – Click here.