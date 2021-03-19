Our Lenten Journey, March 19, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Friday, March 19

Today is the Solemnity of St. Joseph, during the Year of St. Joseph as declared by Pope Francis. Here are a few suggested prayers for today — And be sure to wish all the “Joe’s” in your life a happy feast day.

https://www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/prayers-and-devotions/prayers/prayer-to-st-joseph-after-rosary

https://yearofstjoseph.org/devotions/prayers/

Readings for March 19 – Click here.