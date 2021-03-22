Our Lenten Journey, March 22, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Monday, March 22

Do you know a family that is struggling financially because of the pandemic? With Easter less than two weeks away, it may be hard for them to plan a family feast, or buy candy for their children’s Easter baskets. Today’s Deed: Buy a gift card to cover food and treats and deliver it anonymously to a family in need so that they can enjoy Easter this year.

Readings for March 22 – Click here.