Our Lenten Journey, March 23, 2019

Quotes of the Day:

“Once a person learns to read the signs of love and thus to believe it, love leads him into the open field wherein he himself can love. If the prodigal son had not believed that the father’s love was already waiting for him, he would not have been able to make the journey home – even if his father’s love welcomes him in a way he never would have dreamed of. The decisive thing is that the sinner has heard of a love that could be, and really is, there for him; he is not the one who has to bring himself into line with God; God has always already seen in him, the loveless sinner, a beloved child and has looked upon him and conferred dignity upon him in the light of this love.”

― Hans Urs von Balthasar, Love Alone is Credible

“I am the prodigal son every time I search for unconditional love where it cannot be found.” — Henri Nouwen

“You never depart from us, but yet, only with difficulties do we return to You.”

― Saint Augustine

• • •

Diocesan Lenten Series featuring Father Rich Jasper

The Diocese of Wilmington is presenting a multimedia Lenten series titled, “Holy Boldness: A Journey through Lent with Four American Saints,” that will be distributed via digital video, radio broadcasts, and podcasts. Written and hosted by Fr. Rich Jasper, Associate Pastor of Saint Ann Church in Wilmington, the four-part series uses the lives and examples of four holy Americans to help individuals and families get the most out of the Season of Lent and prepare spiritually for the celebration of Christ’s resurrection at Easter.

Watch part two here:

Each 15 minute presentations will debut on Saturday afternoons at 5:00 p.m. during the first four weeks of Lent on the diocesan YouTube channel, YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

The next morning, the presentation will be included on Catholic Forum on WDEL and available via podcast at cdow.org/CatholicForum or by searching Catholic Forum on Apple, Spotify or iHeartRadio podcasts.

The videos, podcasts, and additional Lenten resources are also available at cdow.org/lent.https://www.youtube.com/user/DioceseofWilm

Resources from the USCCB:

Today’s Readings: http://www.usccb.org/bible/readings/032319.cfm

USCCB Prayer and Worship Calendar for Lent

http://www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/liturgical-year/lent/index.cfm