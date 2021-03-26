Our Lenten Journey, March 27, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Saturday, March 27

As COVID restrictions are being slowly lifted in our area and many are being vaccinated, more people are returning to in-person Mass attendance. Consider offering a ride to a neighbor or friend when you (and they) are ready to go back — following mask protocols and maintaining social distancing, of course.

Readings for March 27 – Click here.