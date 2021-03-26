Claymont food giveaway reaches a million pounds: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — The Claymont Coalition of Churches, a group of three faith communities, reached a milestone on March 26 when its bi-weekly food giveaway topped one million pounds.

The churches — Spring Church, Holy Rosary and Atonement Methodist — have been distributing food in Claymont for nearly a year as the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on people’s employment. Spring Church started the giveaway last April in a community park, but it moved to the Holy Rosary parking lot shortly thereafter, and the other two churches joined the effort.

In addition to receiving food, recipients have the option of praying with representatives of the churches as they leave the parking lot.

All photos by Mike Lang.