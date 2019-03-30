Our Lenten Journey, March 30, 2019

Quotes of the Day:

“The Lord greatly loves the repenting sinner and mercifully presses him to His bosom: “Where were you, My child? I was waiting a long time for you.” The Lord calls all to Himself with the voice of the Gospel, and his voice is heard in all the world: “Come to me, my sheep. I created you, and I love you. My love for you brought Me to earth, and I suffered all things for the sake of your salvation, and I want you all to know my love, and to say, like the apostles on Tabor: Lord, it is good for us to be with You.”

–St. Silouan the Athonite

“If we look forward to receiving God’s mercy, we can never fail to do good so long as we have the strength. For if we share with the poor, out of love for God, whatever he has given to us, we shall receive according to his promise a hundredfold in eternal happiness. What a fine profit, what a blessed reward! With outstretched arms he begs us to turn toward him, to weep for our sins, and to become the servants of love, first for ourselves, then for our neighbors.”

–St. John of the Cross

“God will not deny His mercy to anyone. Heaven and earth may change, but God’s mercy will never be exhausted.”

–St. Faustina

• • •

Diocesan Lenten Series featuring Father Rich Jasper

The Diocese of Wilmington is presenting a multimedia Lenten series titled, “Holy Boldness: A Journey through Lent with Four American Saints,” that will be distributed via digital video, radio broadcasts, and podcasts. Written and hosted by Fr. Rich Jasper, Associate Pastor of Saint Ann Church in Wilmington, the four-part series uses the lives and examples of four holy Americans to help individuals and families get the most out of the Season of Lent and prepare spiritually for the celebration of Christ’s resurrection at Easter.

Watch part three here:

Each 15 minute presentations will debut on Saturday afternoons at 5:00 p.m. during the first four weeks of Lent on the diocesan YouTube channel, YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

The next morning, the presentation will be included on Catholic Forum on WDEL and available via podcast at cdow.org/CatholicForum or by searching Catholic Forum on Apple, Spotify or iHeartRadio podcasts.

The videos, podcasts, and additional Lenten resources are also available at cdow.org/lent.https://www.youtube.com/user/DioceseofWilm

Resources from the USCCB:

Today’s Readings: http://www.usccb.org/bible/readings/031919.cfm

USCCB Prayer and Worship Calendar for Lent

http://www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/liturgical-year/lent/index.cfm